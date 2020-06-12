UrduPoint.com
636,292 Interest-free Loans Disbursed Under Ehsaas

636,292 interest-free loans disbursed under Ehsaas

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation fund (PPAF) has disbursed a total of 636,292 loans (46 percent loans to women) to the borrowers through Interest Free Loan scheme under Ehsaas initiative

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation fund (PPAF) has disbursed a total of 636,292 loans (46 percent loans to women) to the borrowers through Interest Free Loan scheme under Ehsaas initiative.

While the cumulative disbursement under Ehsaas has reached to Rs 21,196.62 million.

According to the Economic Survey 2019-2020 released on Thursday, the IFL is one of the major components of the initiative being implemented by the PPAF through its 24 Partner Organizations (POs).

Overall, 1,100 loan centers/branches have been established in about 100 districts by 24 implementing partners across the country.

The range of interest-free loans is Rs 20,000 Rs 75,000. As many as 3.8 million interest-free loans will be provided (80,000 loans a month) for the next four years to 2.28 million households.

Against the target of 80,000 IFL per month, thePPAF has achieved more than 100 percent targets within the last six months.

