6.363 kg Hashish seized, eight arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight (8) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 8 accused recovering 6.

363 kilo grams Hashish, 50 liter of liquor, 9 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Rifle 444 bore, 2 Gun 12 bore and Rs.1500 in cash from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Qasim, Khadim Hussain, Abrar, Manzoor, Danish, Muhammad Umair and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.