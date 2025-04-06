Open Menu

637 Outlaws Rounded Up In Major Crackdown By PHP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Multan Region Patrolling Police arrested 637 outlaws during an extensive crackdown in March.

The campaign, headed by Superintendent Patrolling Police Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, focused on drug dealers, illegal arms holders, court absconders, and most-wanted criminals, with cases registered across various police stations.

SP Niazi said that making highways safe and crime-free remains a top priority, adding that strict action is being taken without any compromise on law enforcement. Through the use of the Police App, patrolling teams checked 928,377 individuals and 328,873 vehicles during the operations.

During the crackdown, the police recovered 584 liters of liquor and 1,160 grams of hashish in drug-related cases. In operations against illegal arms, they seized a 7mm rifle, a 12-bore carbine, 11 pistols of 30 bore, 41 bullets, and two magazines. Among those arrested were four most-wanted Category A criminals, 59 offenders categorized as B, 48 court absconders also falling under Category B, and one Category C absconder.

Beyond criminal arrests, the patrolling police also reunited seven missing children with their families. They recovered ten stolen motorcycles, one car, and a Mazda Dala. The teams provided assistance to 2,623 travelers on highways and offered medical aid to 32 individuals in need. Additionally, they removed 916 instances of roadside encroachments and registered one case under the Sound Act. Enforcement against road safety violations was also intensified, with 245 cases registered under the Axle Load Management Rule 279, while 313 drivers were booked for using illegal gas cylinders in vehicles.

To recognize outstanding service, SP Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to high-performing officers and personnel.

