63,713 patients avail treatment facility at DHQ Muzaffargarh during September

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 63,713 patients were treated at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Muzaffargarh, during the month of September, said Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Faisal Raza Qaisarani.

Talking to APP, MS DHQ Muzaffargarh Dr Faisal remarked that top quality treatment facilities were being given to the patients.

Commenting on the hospital's performance during September, he stated that 862 operations related to gynae were conducted in the hospital. Similarly, 71 major operations, 50 bone fracture, 29 eyes surgeries, and 28 ENT (ear, nose,throat), were conducted in the hospital.

He added that lab tests of 25,947 patients, 6396 x-rays, 2441 ultrasound, 2568 ECG (Electrocardiogram), and 695 dialysis were performed in the hospital. He hinted that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to facilitate ailing people in government hospitals.