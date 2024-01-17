Open Menu

6374 FIRs Lodged Against Underage Drivers

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 07:18 PM

6374 FIRs lodged against underage drivers

Rawalpindi District Police registered 85 FIRs on Monday while a total 6374 FIRs have been lodged against underage drivers during a special campaign till now, said a police spokesman on Wednesday

He informed that police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, were taking legal action against the underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

He said that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly, by the underage.

