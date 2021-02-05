UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

638,048 Children Administers Anti-typhoid Vaccine

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

638,048 children administers anti-typhoid vaccine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 638,048 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine during four days of the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Friday.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, UNICEF Representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the Health Department were present. As many as,999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination. The DC ordered for mobilizing all-out efforts to achieve 100 per cent results of the campaign according to the plan.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

13 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

38 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

46 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

46 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

15 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.