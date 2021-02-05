638,048 children administers anti-typhoid vaccine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 638,048 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine during four days of the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Friday.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, UNICEF Representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the Health Department were present. As many as,999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination. The DC ordered for mobilizing all-out efforts to achieve 100 per cent results of the campaign according to the plan.