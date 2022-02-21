UrduPoint.com

639 Illegal Afghan Refugees Arrested During Current Year: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 09:02 PM

639 illegal Afghan refugees arrested during current year: Report

The district police arrested as many as 639 illegal Afghan refugees during the first one and half month of the current year and registered 564 cases against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The district police arrested as many as 639 illegal Afghan refugees during the first one and half month of the current year and registered 564 cases against them.

A report issued by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan here Monday stated that the arrests were made during search and strike operations conducted in different areas of the city, adding that the action were taken against those refugees who were residing without Refugee Card and without having other travel documents.

The police had registered 564 cases against the illegal migrant and further legal action was in progress, the report said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Progress Refugee

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh orders e-tagging of habitual ..

Chief Minister Sindh orders e-tagging of habitual criminals, targeted operation ..

29 seconds ago
 Kiev Decided to Use Force to Resolve Conflict in D ..

Kiev Decided to Use Force to Resolve Conflict in Donbas - DPR Head Pushilin

30 seconds ago
 Swiss Ambassador meets Speaker PA

Swiss Ambassador meets Speaker PA

32 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, Ethiopian special envoy discuss bi ..

Prime Minister, Ethiopian special envoy discuss bilateral ties

34 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 13 more lives in Punjab

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 France says Russian Foreign Minister to visit Pari ..

France says Russian Foreign Minister to visit Paris Friday

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>