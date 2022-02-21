639 illegal Afghan refugees arrested during current year: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The district police arrested as many as 639 illegal Afghan refugees during the first one and half month of the current year and registered 564 cases against them.

A report issued by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan here Monday stated that the arrests were made during search and strike operations conducted in different areas of the city, adding that the action were taken against those refugees who were residing without Refugee Card and without having other travel documents.

The police had registered 564 cases against the illegal migrant and further legal action was in progress, the report said.