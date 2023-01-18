UrduPoint.com

639,980 Children Get Polio Vaccine In Two Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Anti-polio teams administered polio vaccine to 639,980 children under five years of age during the last two days of the ongoing campaign in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-polio teams administered polio vaccine to 639,980 children under five years of age during the last two days of the ongoing campaign in the district.

This was disclosed at the district polio eradication committee meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh here on Wednesday in the chair.

The meeting was told that 4,896 teams comprising 9,356 polio workers were performing duties to achieve the target.

The DC directed the health authority to ensure the implementation on micro-planand get access to every child.

He also directed for effective monitoring of the campaign.

