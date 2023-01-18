639,980 children get polio vaccine in two days

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-polio teams administered polio vaccine to 639,980 children under five years of age during the last two days of the ongoing campaign in the district.

This was disclosed at the district polio eradication committee meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh here on Wednesday in the chair.

The meeting was told that 4,896 teams comprising 9,356 polio workers were performing duties to achieve the target.

The DC directed the health authority to ensure the implementation on micro-planand get access to every child.

He also directed for effective monitoring of the campaign.