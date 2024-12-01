Open Menu

63pc People Show Confidence In Punjab CM’s Environmental Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 09:40 PM

63pc people show confidence in Punjab CM’s environmental initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A public survey revealed that 63 per cent of Punjab's people have strong confidence in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environmental initiatives, highlighting her comprehensive and effective eco-friendly measures compared to previous governments.

Respondents praised her as the first CM to incorporate smog control and environmental improvement into a structured agenda.

The survey also uncovered surprising insights: 40pc of young individuals admitted they had never checked or repaired their vehicle silencers or engines. Furthermore, 88pc of the youth supported the Chief Minister’s vision of relocating industries from residential areas, while 82pc of respondents endorsed stricter monitoring of industrial emissions and vehicles.

The results showed that 69pc of the population is aware of the Punjab government’s anti-smog campaign. Additionally, 90pc of the youth recognised the health risks associated with smog-related diseases. However, 44pc admitted they had not planted a single tree to combat smog, and the same percentage identified vehicle emissions as a significant contributor to the problem.

The survey was conducted to gather public opinion on the Punjab government’s efforts to combat smog and improve environmental health.

