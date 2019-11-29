63rd death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali observed

The 63rd death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Pakistan Movement leader and founding member of All India Muslim League, was observed on Friday

A special sitting to pay tribute to the national leader was organised by the Nazria Pakistan Trust, in collaboration with Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan here.

The speakers said that Zafar Ali Khan was a multi-dimensional personality and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah appreciated his God-gifted leadership qualities. They said that he (Zafar) delivered a lot as a poet, journalist and politician for the nation.

A number of journalists, intellectuals, columnists and teachers participated in the sitting.