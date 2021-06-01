UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

64 Accidents Occurred On Railway Network In 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:20 PM

64 accidents occurred on railway network in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 64 train accidents were took place on railway network in six months due to manned and unmanned level crossings.

Pakistan Railways has taken various steps for the safety of Railway passengers, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Resultantly, there is marked reduction in train accidents and tress passing incidents on the network.

On the directives of Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati and Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, important steps were taken regarding train safety, which reduced accidents 23%.

The steps taken by Pakistan Railways to prevent accidents included closing 2,886 places in seven divisions of the country where tracks were made above the track and from where underpasses pass under the track.

The vehicles with high roofs have been stopped so that only small vehicles can pass.

Around 199 cases have been registered against trass passers for violating railway rules. In addition, 73 unmanned and level crossings have been identified and are being closed.

There are another 70 unmanned crossings that will be upgraded soon.

Pakistan Railways prioritizes the safety and security of its passengers and the people passing through the railway tracks.

In this regard, a mass level awareness campaign is being launched at national level to create awareness among the people about safety around the railway track.

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles From Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

U-19 cricket trials are underway

32 seconds ago

Vivo Introduces V21 with 44MP OIS Night Selfie Sys ..

2 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

10 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

25 minutes ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

29 minutes ago

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.