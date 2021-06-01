64 accidents occurred on railway network in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 64 train accidents were took place on railway network in six months due to manned and unmanned level crossings.

Pakistan Railways has taken various steps for the safety of Railway passengers, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Resultantly, there is marked reduction in train accidents and tress passing incidents on the network.

On the directives of Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati and Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, important steps were taken regarding train safety, which reduced accidents 23%.

The steps taken by Pakistan Railways to prevent accidents included closing 2,886 places in seven divisions of the country where tracks were made above the track and from where underpasses pass under the track.

The vehicles with high roofs have been stopped so that only small vehicles can pass.

Around 199 cases have been registered against trass passers for violating railway rules. In addition, 73 unmanned and level crossings have been identified and are being closed.

There are another 70 unmanned crossings that will be upgraded soon.

Pakistan Railways prioritizes the safety and security of its passengers and the people passing through the railway tracks.

In this regard, a mass level awareness campaign is being launched at national level to create awareness among the people about safety around the railway track.