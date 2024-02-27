64 Arrested Along With Kite-flying Material
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM
The police have claimed to arrest 64 accused along with kite-flying material from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The police have claimed to arrest 64 accused along with kite-flying material from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that on the direction of CPO Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, the police launched a vigorous campaign against manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of kite-flying material and nabbed 64 accused including shopkeepers from the area of Civil Line, Gulberg, Raza, D-Type Colony, Samanabad, Factory Area, Madina Town, People’s Colony, Sargodha Road, Mansoorabad, Chak Jhumra, Millat Town, etc.
The police also recovered hundreds of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.
