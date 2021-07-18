UrduPoint.com
64 Buses To Be Included In Lahore Metro Bus System

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Masstransit Authority will include 64 new buses in the Lahore metro bus system by the end of August.

A spokesman for the Authority said here on Sunday that 16 new buses had arrived at Lahore metro bus depot, while 48 more would arrive by August 15.

He said that provincial government was taking practical steps for upgradation of public transport system to facilitate commuters in the best possible way.

He said that VEDA Transit Solutions was providing these buses, adding that under the new agreement, the Punjab government would save Rs 2 billion.

