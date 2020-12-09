UrduPoint.com
64 Citizens Fined, Six Schools Sealed Over Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

64 citizens fined, six schools sealed over violating COVID-19 SOPs

As many as 64 citizens were fined and four schools were sealed over violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 64 citizens were fined and four schools were sealed over violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the city.

District administration during crackdown in different areas of the city fined 64 persons including shopkeepers over violating SOPs, sealed four schools in Gulbahar and two schools in Afghan Colony, sealed Sania Express Transport Ada GT road.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Asgher warned all the people to follow SOPs against the pandemic and wearing of masks is mandatory. He said that action will be taken against those who were found violating the coronavirus SOPs.

