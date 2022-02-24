64 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 64 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and 8 drug pushers and recovered 462 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 19,650 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 11 persons and recovered 9 pistols, one gun, one revolver and a number of bullets from them. Meanwhile, city police held 30 kite sellers and recovered 2,278 kites and 939 string rolls from them.