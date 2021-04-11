UrduPoint.com
64 Deaths, 2,515 New Virus Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

64 deaths, 2,515 new virus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2,515 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Sunday while the pandemic claimed 64 precious lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,972 in the province.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 248,438.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,408 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 30 in Kasur,16 in Sheikhupura,7 in Nankana Sahib,169 in Rawalpindi,14 in Attock,11 in Jehlum,2 in Chakwal,41 in Gujranwala,20 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Narowal,24 in Hafizabad,44 in Sialkot,18 in Gujrat,201 in Faisalabad,8 in Toba Tek Singh,27 in Chineot,5 in Jhang,83 in Sargodha,16 in Mianwali,13 in Khoshab, 21 in Bhakkar,128 in Multan,16 in Vehari,14 in Khanewal,13 in Lodharan,12 in Muzaffargarh,5 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,1 in Rajanpur,21 in Rahimyar Khan,54 in Bahawalpur,8 Bahawalnagar,17 in Okara,16 in Pakpattan and 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 4,054,699 tests for COVID-19 so far while 202,368 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

