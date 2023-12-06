Open Menu

64 Dengue Cases Reported In District

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

64 dengue cases reported in district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the district heads of all relevant departments. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad briefed the meeting about the current dengue situation in the district.

He said that so far 64 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the district.

He said dengue vector surveillance teams had identified and eliminated dengue larvae at 2,118 sites so far, while Dengue Virus Report (DVR) resolution, TPV [third party verification] activities and dengue hotspot coverage remained 100 per cent, he told the meeting.

He said that various FIRs [first information reports] had been registered and legal notices had also been issued over violation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) for dengue control.

Related Topics

Resolution Dengue All

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

15 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

15 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

15 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

15 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

15 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

15 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

15 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

15 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan