64 dengue cases reported in district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the district heads of all relevant departments. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad briefed the meeting about the current dengue situation in the district.

He said that so far 64 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the district.

He said dengue vector surveillance teams had identified and eliminated dengue larvae at 2,118 sites so far, while Dengue Virus Report (DVR) resolution, TPV [third party verification] activities and dengue hotspot coverage remained 100 per cent, he told the meeting.

He said that various FIRs [first information reports] had been registered and legal notices had also been issued over violation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) for dengue control.