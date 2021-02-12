UrduPoint.com
6.4 Earthquake Jolts KP; No Loss Of Life, Property Reported: DG PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

6.4 earthquake jolts KP; no loss of life, property reported: DG PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale Friday night jolted Peshawar and different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), however no loss of life or property was reported from any part of the province, said Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

As per details, the tremor was felt in Peshawar, DI Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara divisions and the adjoining areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Tajikistan.

DG PDMA said that the control room was in contact with all district governments and people were advised to contact on helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

