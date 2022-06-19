64 FIRs registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Sunday informed that as many as 64 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to June 18, 2022.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer told APP that the district health authority had sealed 92 premises, Challaned 329, issued notices to 1,525 and a fine of Rs 298,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

He added that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 3,348,400 houses and found dengue larvae at 7,404 homes.

Similarly, he informed that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance inspected 1,332,240 spots and detected larvae at 802 places.

He said that required case response activities were carried out there.

Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad informed that around eight confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year while anti-dengue activities were also being carried out in the private housing societies, whether registered with RDA, Cooperatives or unregistered housing societies.

The health officer added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the following days.

Dr Sajjad informed that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

He also urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water./395