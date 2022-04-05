UrduPoint.com

64 Head Constables Promoted As ASI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 11:21 PM

MIRPURKHAS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Mahar on Tuesday presided over a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee for promotion of 64 head constables.

The meeting was attended by DPC members SSP Mirpurkhas Muhammad Asad Chaudhri, SSP Umerkot Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli, SSP Mithi Hassan Sardar Niazi and DSP Admin Atta Muhammad Nizamani.

Meeting after evaluating the seniority of 64 head constables belonged to three districts of Mirpurkhas Range and approved promotion of 39 male and 8 lady constables to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

DIG congratulating promoted Police personnel said that ASI was a responsible post which was being appointed for investigation. He further said that the Police department evaluates performance of ASIs on highly professional standards and no compromise will be made in this regard. He directed police officers to perform their duty honestly and with devotion with the objective to serve humanity.

