64 health workers vaccinated against corona on first day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 64 frontline health workers were inoculated in various hospitals of the province on the first day of ongoing vaccination campaign against corona virus.

Thirty health workers were given jabs in five major hospitals of the province including Hayatabad Medical Complex, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital, Police and Services Hospital and Naseerullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital.

Likewise, 17 health workers were vaccinated in two hospitals of Swat, seven in two hospitals of Nowshera, six in Mardan, two in Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu and one each in Abbotabad and DI Khan. Twelve women are also included in the vaccinated workers.