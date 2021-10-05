UrduPoint.com

64 Held During Snap Checking For Having Illegal Weapons

Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The police arrested 64 persons during snap checking in last week and recovered 56 pistols, two rifles, one Kalashnikov, five guns and 410 rounds from them.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the police have accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities. Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) are conducting snap checking themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

During the last one week, the police arrested 64 persons during snap checking in last week and recovered 56 pistols, two rifles, one Kalashnikov, five guns and 410 rounds from them.

The overall snap checking efforts are being monitored by the DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and the purpose is to ensure effective security and protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing these efforts, crime rate is also declining in the city and such endeavors will continue.

Earlier, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman told a press conference that Islamabad police nabbed 10 persons including car receivers and recovered 22 vehicles from them. These vehicles have a total worth of Rs 35.7 million and include eight Toyota Corolla cars, seven Mehran cars, four pick-ups and one each Honda, Suzuki FX and Suzuki Alto.

