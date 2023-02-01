64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police on Tuesday rounded up 64 suspects during the search and combing operation in Kunwari Colony, Katti Pahari, Orangi Town, and adjacent areas.

Arrested include 48 illegal immigrants; 3 drug peddlers; 5 for possessing illegal weapons, and 8 most wanted criminals to the police, according to a spokesman for Rangers.

Five pistols, two 12-bore shotguns, 75 rounds, more than 1 kg hashish, 40 packets of gutka, and four stolen motorcycles were recovered.

The arrested accused along with arms, ammunition, drugs and motorcycles were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.