64 Illegal Profiteers Receive Fines Of Rs.0.424 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 10:02 PM

During the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding, the city administration, Tuesday, imposed fines of Rs.424500 on 64 shopkeepers, vendors and whole sellers found involved in the overpricing of essential items

On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, according to a statement issued here.

Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops for groceries, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables, and fruits.

According to the district-wise reports submitted to the commissioner's office, fines of Rs.

244500 were imposed on 33 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.52000 were imposed on 6 profiteers in district East while fines of Rs.22000 were imposed on 10 shopkeepers in district West.

In district Central fines of Rs.30000 were imposed on 2 illegal profiteers, in district Malir 4 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined Rs.9000, and in district Korangi fines of Rs.60000 were imposed on 7 shopkeepers while in district Keamari 2 profiteers were fined Rs.7000.

Commissioner Karachi has directed all the deputy commissioners to make the campaign against illegal profiteering more effective and ensure compliance with officially notified rates of essential commodities of daily use.

