64 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :About 64 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27,242 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 868,308 people were screened for the virus till July 1 out of which 64 more were reported positive.

As many as 26,241 affected patients have been recovered from the COVID-19 so far while 309 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.