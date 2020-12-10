UrduPoint.com
64 More Positive For COVID-19 Surfaced In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

64 more positive for COVID-19 surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :About 64 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17604 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig,at least 416324 people were screened for the virus till December 09, out of which 64 more were reported positive.

As many as 16910 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 171 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

