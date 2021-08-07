UrduPoint.com

64 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

64 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Sixty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,794 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours. The total active cases in Faisalabad reached 622, while 20,696 patients recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

Currently, 64 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 28 at DHQ Hospital. He said that 300 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.

