64 new cases of Dengue virus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :About 64 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no citizen lost his life.

According to the Health department, a total 857 cases of dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while 3 people died of the virus,besides 185 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported 24 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 26 in Lahore,3 in Chakwal, 03 in Gujranwala, 2 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Kasur, 1 in Okara, 1 in Bhakkar,1 in Chiniot and one case of dengue was reported in Sialkot during the last 24 hours till filling this news.

All suspected cases were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 354 places in the province during the daily based surveillance,adding that they conducted surveillance at 339,369 indoor and 91,532 outdoor places during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.