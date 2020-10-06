64 Outlaws Arrested In A Day
Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The police here arrested 64 criminals, including 4 proclaimed offenders, from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.
Giving details a police spokesman said Tuesday that the police arrested 8 drug traffickers and recovered 9.
92 kilograms charas and 90 liters liquor from their possession, besides catching 22 gamblers along with bet money of Rs. 56740/-.
The police also arrested 16 illegal weapons holders, recovered 6 pistols, 5 rifles, 2 repeaters and 2 guns from their possession, besides nabbing 14 kite dealers with 61100 kites in their possession during this period. Further investigation was in progress, he added.