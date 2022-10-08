64 passengers fined for traveling without ticket

Railways authorities has imposed fine on 64 passengers travelling without tickets during checking in various trains on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Railways authorities has imposed fine on 64 passengers travelling without tickets during checking in various trains on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan, Hammad Hassan Mirza, the Divisional Commercial Officer Multan Division Shahid Raza along with team launched a special crackdown against the passengers travelling without ticket.

The team checked Pak business Express, Mosa Pak Express, Khyber Mail, Rehman Baba Express and Karachi Express.

The team found 64 passengers travelling without ticket and imposed fine of Rs 61,340 on them.

DS Hammad Hassan Mirza has directed officers concerned to launch crackdown on daily basis and ensure strict action against the violators as they were causing loss to the department.