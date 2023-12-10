64 police cops reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan has reshuffled 64 police cops to improve performance of police department in Faisalabad.

Giving some details, a spokesman of the police said here on Sunday that Sub Inspector (SI) Haneef was transferred from Thikriwala police station and directed to report to Police Lines while SI Adnan Incharge Investigation Sadar police station was transferred to Police Lines.

Similarly, SI Nasir Abbas was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as Incharge Investigation Sadar police station, ASI Mubasshar Hafiz from Tariq Abad police post to Kotwali police station, ASI Sohail Sarwar from Kotwali police station to Samanabad police station, ASI Ghazi Imtiaz Ahmad Jappa from Police Lines to Peoples Colony police station, Head Constable Naveed Shehzad from Police Lines to Kotwali police station, SI Usman from Roshan Wala police station to People’s Colony police station, Inspector Ikhlas Incharge Narcotics Units Jaranwala to Police Lines, Inspector Yaqoob from SP Sadar Staff to Police Lines, ASI Humanyun Akhtar from Police Lines to Roshan Wala police station, Constable Abrar Anwar from Civil Lines to Gun Men staff, Constable Owais Akram from Police Lines to Civil Lines police station, ASI Tahir Naseer from Peoples Colony police station to CIA Staff Lyallpur, ASI Shabbir Khan from Kotwali police station to People’s Colony police station, Constable Khurram Shehzad from Rail Bazaar police station to CIA Lyallpur Town staff, Constable Imran Ashraf from CIA Lyallpur Town Staff to Railway Bazaar police station and Head Constable Hasan Elyas from Madina Town police station to Jhang Bazaar police station, he added.