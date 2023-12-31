64 police pickets to set up to maintain security during New Year Night

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Dera Ghazi Khan (division) decided to set up 64 temporary police pickets to beef up security arrangements during New Year Night.

A total of 907 police officials along with 10 DSPs and 128 other officers were deputed at different locations to monitor

the security.

The security arrangements were extended across all four districts of the region including DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur. Special attention has been given to key locations such as important venues, entertainment spots, public parks, bustling markets.

To maintain a vigilant presence, 46 police mobiles and 47 motorcycle squad teams will be continuously patrolling the area, complemented by constant monitoring through CCTV cameras. Additionally, extra traffic police personnel have been deployed on major highways to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The respective District Police Officers have received directives to swiftly bring to justice any elements that might disrupt the peace of society.