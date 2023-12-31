Open Menu

64 Police Pickets To Set Up To Maintain Security During New Year Night

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

64 police pickets to set up to maintain security during New Year Night

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Dera Ghazi Khan (division) decided to set up 64 temporary police pickets to beef up security arrangements during New Year Night.

A total of 907 police officials along with 10 DSPs and 128 other officers were deputed at different locations to monitor

the security.

The security arrangements were extended across all four districts of the region including DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur. Special attention has been given to key locations such as important venues, entertainment spots, public parks, bustling markets.

To maintain a vigilant presence, 46 police mobiles and 47 motorcycle squad teams will be continuously patrolling the area, complemented by constant monitoring through CCTV cameras. Additionally, extra traffic police personnel have been deployed on major highways to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The respective District Police Officers have received directives to swiftly bring to justice any elements that might disrupt the peace of society.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Ghazi Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

7 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

16 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

16 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

16 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

16 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

16 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

16 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

16 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

16 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

16 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan