UrduPoint.com

64 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:18 PM

64 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 64 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 64 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 78,598 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.1 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns Umar Sarfraz Cheema' ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Umar Sarfraz Cheema's case till May 31

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs FIA to review its cas ..

Islamabad High Court directs FIA to review its case against Sami Ibrahim

2 minutes ago
 US economy slowed slighly more in Q1: govt

US economy slowed slighly more in Q1: govt

2 minutes ago
 'Fake Peer' held for defrauding citizens

'Fake Peer' held for defrauding citizens

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers condemn life sentence to Yasin Malik

Lawyers condemn life sentence to Yasin Malik

4 minutes ago
 Louvre ex-director charged in art trafficking case ..

Louvre ex-director charged in art trafficking case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.