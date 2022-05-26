64 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 64 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 64 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 78,598 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.1 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.