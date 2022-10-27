UrduPoint.com

64 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 08:29 PM

64 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 64 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 64 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 61,668 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against four power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

CCPO reviews security arrangements

CCPO reviews security arrangements

22 seconds ago
 October 27, 1947 the darkest day in human history: ..

October 27, 1947 the darkest day in human history: Ziaullah

23 seconds ago
 Putin Says Emergence of Alternative Social Models ..

Putin Says Emergence of Alternative Social Models Poses Threat to Monopoly of We ..

26 seconds ago
 CCPO inquires after Dolphin cop

CCPO inquires after Dolphin cop

28 seconds ago
 Bike lifter gang busted, three held

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

3 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed across Sargodha

Kashmir Black Day observed across Sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.