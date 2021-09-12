UrduPoint.com

64 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco)  have caught 64 power pilferers in separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in 24 hours.

A Mepco official on Sunday informed that Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,29,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 4.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

