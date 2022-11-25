UrduPoint.com

64 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 64 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 93,276 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against ten of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

