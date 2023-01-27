(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 64 power pilferers during separate operations launched across south Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 61,971 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed on power thieves over involvement in tempering in the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.