64 Proclaimed Offenders held, ammunition seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The ongoing rigorous drive under National Action Plan (NAP) against anti-social elements resulted on the arrest of 109 people including 64 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and seized huge cache of arms and drugs during the month of March 2020.

The spokesman for the police department informed on Wednesday that executing the National Action Plan (NAP have rounded up 109 people including 64 POs wanted to police in murders and other heinous crimes.

The spokesman stated that circle had tightened around the anti-social elements to implement the National Action Plan in its true spirit, conducted 29 search operations and crack-downs in City, Paharpur, Kulachi and Parova circles of the district during last month.

Two Kalashnikovs, two Kalakoves, 13 rifles, 40 guns and 56 pistols of different bores, seven knives of prohibited sizes as well as 1374 cartridges of different bores.

Attempting on drug-trafficking phenomenon, the law enforcers recovered 38.931 kilogram hashish,1.455 gram heroin,11,520 kilogram bhang,158 gram ice as well as 16 bottles of liquor from the arrested persons.

The police have held 11 Afghan nationals in violation of Foreign Act rules.

In other miscellaneous actions recovered 3759 letter Iranian Diesel and 991 letter patrol while registered cases against 36 culprits under Petroleum Act .

The action also resulted on seizing non custom-paid vehicles during raids and search operations by the police which included three field-cars, three Suzuki (Vitz), two Primo, one Exeo, one Indus Corola, one Gimny Jeep, two Prado, one X-corola and one Mark-x from the smugglers.