64 shopkeepers arrested during crackdown on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Friday arrested 64 shopkeepers from different localities during a crackdown on profiteers in the provincial metropolis.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, grocers, sellers of underweight roti and others.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of the district administration carried out price checking in Tehkal, Shagai Bazaar, Forest Bazaar, Gulbahar and various localities on University Road, Ring Road, Circular Road and different bazaars inside the city.

During the visit to bazaars, the officers of district administration also ensured the implementation of the official Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The deputy commissioner has directed the officers of district administration for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars and stern action against profiteers and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.