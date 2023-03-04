64 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

The district administration during a crackdown against profiteers arrested 64 shopkeepers in Hayatabad on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration during a crackdown against profiteers arrested 64 shopkeepers in Hayatabad on Saturday.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration carried out raids in different markets of phase-I, phase II, phase III and phase IV and arrested 64 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.

The deputy commissioner had directed the officers of district administration for consecutive surprise visits to bazaars across the district to take stern action against profiteers.