64,000 hepatitis patients treated free of cost in Balochistan: Dr. Ismail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Over 64,000 hepatitis patients were treated free of charges during last three years in Balovhistan, whereas currently 10,800 patients are registered by relevant department. Hepatitis is a treatable disease which can be prevented by timely diagnosis and preventive measures.

Chief Minister Balochistan Program for Hepatitis Dr. Ismail Mirwani stated this while talking to media persons here Sunday.

He said areas of Balochistan including Naseerabad, Jafarbad, Suhbatpur, Sibi, Barakhan, Kohlu, Musakhel and Zhob were declared most dangerous for hepatitis , where its patients are 8 percent, according to reports of WHO.

He said that about 64,000 patients were provided with free treatment facilities in different areas of the province during three years, saying that 7200 patients of hepatitis B and C and 3600 with hepatitis D have been registered by the relevant department where they were being treated with free of cost. He said medicines worth Rs100,000 were provided through treatment per patient of hepatitis C.

"The Hepatitis Program conducted screening of about 8 million people across the province, while more than 7 million people have been vaccinated against hepatitis", Dr Ismail Mirwani said, adding that about 150,000 children were vaccinated in schools during six days of campaign in 26 districts of the province whereas second phase would be started other districts.

He said that hepatitis was a curable disease which could be prevented by timely diagnosis and precautionary measures, saying the people should make shaving at their houses, during time of blood transfusion to confirm that the blood is free from hepatitis and other deadly diseases.

In response to a question, Dr. Ismail Mirwani said hepatitis centers have been made functional in 28 districts of the province.

In response to another question, he said the present provincial government was funding for treatment of hepatitis patients and for this purpose, the government would seek aid from International health organizations.