64000 Wheat Bags Seized From 8 Godowns In Qasba Shah Jamal

Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

64000 wheat bags seized from 8 godowns in Qasba Shah Jamal

A food department team accompanying law enforcers raided eight godowns at Qasba Shah Jamal and recovered 64,600 bags of wheat

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A food department team accompanying law enforcers raided eight godowns at Qasba Shah Jamal and recovered 64,600 bags of wheat.

According to district food controller Farrukh Shahzad the operation was part of ongoing crackdown launched against the hoarders during which eight (8) godowns were checked and 64,600 bags containing over 80,800 Maunds of wheat were taken in possession.

Shah Jamal police have started legal action against the hoarders.

Your Thoughts and Comments

