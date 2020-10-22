641 VIPs fined during ongoing year

UrduPoint.com
Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objective of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 641 VIPs during the on going year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats

"Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law were the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country," SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed told APP on Thursday.

He said performance of traffic police personnel was being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it.

The VIPs fined included 52 MNAs/ MPAs, 16 Senators, 112 army officials, 197 government officials, 24 senior police officers,86 diplomats, 54 media persons and 47 Judiciary officers among others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP maintained.

He said ITP will provide maximum facilities to road user and will ensure safe travel on Capital roads. Farrukh Rasheed said that fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

He said that ITP personnel would continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.

