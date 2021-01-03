6424 patients examined in free medical camp at Khyber

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 6424 patients were examined during a seven-day free medical camp held in different areas of district Khyber.

In which 1535 men, 2410 women, 2207 children while 272 dental patients were examined free of charge said a press release issued on Sunday.

Under the direction of DG Health Dr.

Muhammad Niaz, mobile Hospital Programme Manager Dr. Wisal Mahmood was organized free medical camp in different areas including Janbaz Kale, Surkas Bara, Baz Gara Bara, Lala China Jamrud, Pump House Jamrud, Wazir Kale Shalman and Main Morcha Malagori.

Specialist Surgeon Doctor, Dental Specialist Doctor Male and Family Doctor checked the patients in the camp.