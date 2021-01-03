UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6424 Patients Examined In Free Medical Camp At Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

6424 patients examined in free medical camp at Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 6424 patients were examined during a seven-day free medical camp held in different areas of district Khyber.

In which 1535 men, 2410 women, 2207 children while 272 dental patients were examined free of charge said a press release issued on Sunday.

Under the direction of DG Health Dr.

Muhammad Niaz, mobile Hospital Programme Manager Dr. Wisal Mahmood was organized free medical camp in different areas including Janbaz Kale, Surkas Bara, Baz Gara Bara, Lala China Jamrud, Pump House Jamrud, Wazir Kale Shalman and Main Morcha Malagori.

Specialist Surgeon Doctor, Dental Specialist Doctor Male and Family Doctor checked the patients in the camp.

Related Topics

Mobile China Doctor Male Jamrud Women Sunday Family

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

2 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

3 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

3 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.