643 assistant professors, lecturers transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Higher education Department (HED) has transferred 643 male and female assistant professor and lecturers.

According to the HED sources 103 male and 50 female assistant professors have been transferred. Also, 257 male and 230 female lecturers have been transferred to their choice-stations.

Similarly, various male and female librarians were transferred on wedlock and mutual exchange grounds.