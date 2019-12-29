UrduPoint.com
6.440 Kg Hashish Seized, 19 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 19 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said on the direction of District Police Officer Sargodha Ammara Ather, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police ststions have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 19 people besides recovering 6.

440 kilogram Hashish, 140 bottles of liquor, six pistols 30 bore and 1 rifle 444 bore from them.

They were identified as, Tariq, Iftikhar Gill, Nadeem, Abid, Farhan, Saqlain, Imran Khan, Ehsan, Mudassar, Hakim Khan, Wasim, Ghulam Abbas, Ahsan Nawaz, Asif s/o Sultan and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.

