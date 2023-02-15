644,000 kids get polio vaccination in last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 644,000 children under five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the last two days of campaign in the district.

This was told the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee held here on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Ali Adnan Qamar in the chair.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Mahmood Kamboh and District Health Officer Dr Saqib Munir briefed the meeting about the vaccination targets and achievements.

The DC directed to administer polio drops to every child, adding that no child should be left.

He also directed for utilizing resources for the awareness of parentsabout the vaccination.