645 VIPs fined during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objective of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 645 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

"Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country," SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said on Sunday. He said performance of traffic police personnel is being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, SSP (Traffic) said its personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 645 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the ongoing year.

VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 38 MNAs/MPAs, 14 Senators, 16 army officials, 112 government officials, 200 senior police officers, 24 diplomats, 87 media persons, 54 Judiciary officers among others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

He said ITP will provide maximum facilities to road user and will ensure safe travel on Capital roads. Mr. Farrukh Rasheed said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

He said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.