UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6,464 Search Operations Conducted In Lahore In 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:46 PM

6,464 search operations conducted in Lahore in 2019

The Lahore Police Operations Wing issued its annual report regarding search and sweep operations, conducted under the National Action Plan in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police Operations Wing issued its annual report regarding search and sweep operations, conducted under the National Action Plan in the city.

According to details, the police conducted 6,464 search operations in different areas of the city.

As many as 2,632 hotels, 1,021 guest houses, 170 hostels, 3,166 shops, 153 factories, 162 madrasas, 25 bus terminals, 165 educational institutions and 606 churches were checked during the search operations.

The report said that the police verified 172,316 houses, 65,661 tenants and 575,448 persons. Police took action against 3,412 accused under the National Action Plan over incomplete documentation. Police registered 37 cases against illegal weapons and arrested the accused whereas 51 FIRs were lodged in narcotics, 20 in gambling and 1,283 in Tenant Act. As many as 15 targeted offenders were also arrested during the search operations.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

Extension in tenure of Army Chief: PPP urges govt ..

14 minutes ago

PML-N decides to back legislation on extension of ..

39 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's c ..

3 minutes ago

Belgian Court Suspends Extradition Warrants Agains ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 Khanewal responds to 33915 emergency c ..

3 minutes ago

Study strengthens link between vitamin E, vaping i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.