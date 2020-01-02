6,464 search operations conducted in Lahore in 2019

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police Operations Wing issued its annual report regarding search and sweep operations, conducted under the National Action Plan in the city.

According to details, the police conducted 6,464 search operations in different areas of the city.

As many as 2,632 hotels, 1,021 guest houses, 170 hostels, 3,166 shops, 153 factories, 162 madrasas, 25 bus terminals, 165 educational institutions and 606 churches were checked during the search operations.

The report said that the police verified 172,316 houses, 65,661 tenants and 575,448 persons. Police took action against 3,412 accused under the National Action Plan over incomplete documentation. Police registered 37 cases against illegal weapons and arrested the accused whereas 51 FIRs were lodged in narcotics, 20 in gambling and 1,283 in Tenant Act. As many as 15 targeted offenders were also arrested during the search operations.