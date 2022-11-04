UrduPoint.com

647 Dynamic Registry Offices To Be Established Across Country For New BISP Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) will jointly establish 647 dynamic registry offices across the country for conducting a new survey.

In this regard, both departments have signed a bilateral agreement in a ceremony held here on Friday.

BISP is conducting a new survey under dynamic registry for those women who could not participate in the first survey.

The new survey would enable applicants to update about change in their household information.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri said that the partnership between BISP and NADRA is a step towards obtaining authentic and fresh data of deserving families.

Under the agreement, NADRA will provide data for new registration to provide financial assistance to the deserving families.  Those eligible women who were excluded from the system will be re-enrolled in BISP on the basis of fresh survey and no deserving family will be deprived of financial assistance.  Addressing the ceremony, Chairman NADRA said that the aim of the dynamic registry is to ensure re-survey of 3.5 crore new applicants and already registered households.

He said that the marital status, disability, family details and biometric of applicants will be updated as per NADRA database through dynamic registry.

The dynamic registry system will also identify undesirable inclusion or exclusion errors with the help of database.

